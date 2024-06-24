Chintsa springs to life with family festival
Visitors can enjoy art, food, sporting events and theatre
Promising a hive of activity all weekend, the action-packed inaugural Winter Wild Coast Family Festival in Chintsa kicks off this week with a sourdough “lite” bread workshop at Buccaneers on the Beach, in Chintsa West...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.