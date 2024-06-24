An investigation has been launched into alleged “irresponsible and unprofessional conduct” by police officers who were captured assaulting a person on Friday.
The incident happened in Tongaat and was caught on CCTV. In the video circulating, officers can be seen taking turns kicking a man lying on the ground.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said: “In the video footage a police officer can be seen hitting a man with an open hand in what appeared to be an unprovoked act.
“A little later, several other police officers ganged up on the same victim and attacked him. One officer can be seen in the video kicking the man who was already down and stood on top of him.”
Probe launched after cops caught ‘slapping, kicking’ man in Tongaat
According to reports, the man has opened a case against the officers, who are believed to be part of the public order police deployment to the province.
Netshiunda said provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has demanded a “detailed report” on what led to the incident and that “corrective steps” be taken against the officers if they are found to be in the wrong.
Mkhwanazi said: “Police officers took an oath to protect and serve and must never abuse the powers vested on them. Communities must be and feel safe in the presence of police officers and not be fearful of officers who are supposed to be their source of refuge. Police can only retaliate with proportional, minimum force if they find themselves under any form of attack.”
