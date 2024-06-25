The body of a woman, estimated to be about 30 years old, washed ashore in Gqeberha on Monday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said she had a visible injury to the head, suspected to be a gunshot wound.
He said her body was discovered at about 8pm on Hobie Beach between the restaurant complex and Happy Valley.
“A murder case was opened and is being investigated by Humewood police,” he said.
Beetge asked if anyone was able to assist the police in their investigation to please contact Detective Constable Ridwaan Baatjies on 073-130-3018 or 08600 10111.
HeraldLIVE
Body of woman with gunshot wound washes ashore at Hobie Beach
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
The body of a woman, estimated to be about 30 years old, washed ashore in Gqeberha on Monday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said she had a visible injury to the head, suspected to be a gunshot wound.
He said her body was discovered at about 8pm on Hobie Beach between the restaurant complex and Happy Valley.
“A murder case was opened and is being investigated by Humewood police,” he said.
Beetge asked if anyone was able to assist the police in their investigation to please contact Detective Constable Ridwaan Baatjies on 073-130-3018 or 08600 10111.
HeraldLIVE
Two dead, three injured in Walmer tavern shooting on Youth Day
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos