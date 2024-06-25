‘Bogus teen surgeon’ in court over illegal circumcisions
One of six boys who underwent the ritual has since died
An East London teenager masquerading as a traditional surgeon appeared in court for performing unlawful circumcisions on six boys, one as young as 14. One of the boys, Hudson Park grade 11 pupil Cadin Rooi, has since died...
