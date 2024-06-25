In a wrenching appeal, his surfing sons Cuan, 26, and Kye, 20, said: “Help preserve our father’s legacy.”
David Macgregor’s life project hangs in balance
Late surfing teacher’s estate is still being administered and delay has left Shaka Shack Lodge and Surf School struggling to stay afloat
Image: SUPPLIED
The life project of revered Port Alfred surfing teacher and lifestylist David “Shaka” Macgregor, who died of a heart attack aged 55 on February 26 while riding his board at Kelly’s Beach is under threat.
Macgregor’s family launched a back-a-buddy funding campaign to raise R100,000 needed to keep alive Shaka Shack Lodge and Surf School in the heart of a coastal dune forest in the Eastern Cape seaside town.
After two days, the Backabuddy campaign, titled Help Keep David “Shaka” Macgregor’s Legacy Alive, had raised R12,000.
Macgregor’s estate is still being administered and the delay has left the camp, built lovingly by the surfer and his family, struggling to stay afloat.
BREAKING | Legendary surf coach David Macgregor dies in Port Alfred
In a wrenching appeal, his surfing sons Cuan, 26, and Kye, 20, said: “Help preserve our father’s legacy.”
They spoke of “reaching out during a time of unexpected loss and profound need. Our beloved father, David Macgregor, passed away suddenly, leaving behind a legacy that has touched countless lives in the journalism and surfing communities”.
“He was more than just a father; he was a legend who tirelessly helped and campaigned for many deserving souls.
“Now, we find [ourselves] needing the support of those whose lives he affected to help keep his dream alive.”
Macgregor’s older son, Cuan, said: “With my father’s passing, I am now responsible for the monthly bills of our family home, Shaka Lodge and the surf school he cherished so deeply.
“Until his estate is finalised, I am unable to cover these costs on my own.
“This is why I am humbly asking for your help to raise R100,0000 to sustain his beloved legacy during this challenging time.
David “Shaka” Macgregor In a stormy ocean, Shaka surfed a wave of love and kindness
“My father dedicated his life to journalism and surfing. He wasn’t just a professional in his field; he was a mentor, a friend and a pillar in our community.
“His passion for helping others and his relentless spirit made a significant difference in many lives.
“Shaka Lodge and the surf school are more than just businesses; they are the heart and soul of his life’s work and a sanctuary for many.
“The funds raised will be used to cover the monthly expenses necessary to keep the lodge and school operational.
“Your generous contributions will ensure that his legacy remains intact and that the place he built continues to serve the community he loved so dearly.
“My father always believed in the power of community and the importance of paying it forward.
Shaka Surf School gives stretched lifeguard services a helping hand
“He was there for so many people, and now, I hope that his kindness and dedication will be returned in our time of need.
“Every donation, no matter how small, will help us bridge this difficult period and keep his dream alive.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support and generosity. With gratitude.”
