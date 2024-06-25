Police who were on patrol in Eldorado Park caught an alleged robber as he was preying on an e-hailing cab driver on Monday evening.
Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the victim received a pickup request from an address in Eldorado Park.
“On arrival, a man got inside the vehicle and immediately pulled out a firearm and informed the driver that this was a hijacking,” said Masondo.
When two other men got in, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran away. However, the robbers chased him and brought him back to the vehicle. A fourth suspect got into the vehicle.
The men robbed the driver of cash, a cellphone, bank cards and his driving licence.
“While the suspects were robbing the victim, the Eldorado Park police members who were patrolling the area saw the suspects robbing the victim and immediately gave chase.”
Three suspects fled on foot but police arrested the suspect who was driving the vehicle.
Three flee as police arrest man for robbing e-hailing driver
The robbers took cash, a cellphone, bank cards and a driving licence
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART
