News

Enyobeni families still desperate for answers — two years on

Hopes now pinned on inquest into tavern tragedy which resumes in July

Premium
By ASANDA NINI, AMILA BOTTOMAN and BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 26 June 2024

Wednesday marks two years since the Enyobeni tavern tragedy, and the deep wounds left by the deaths of 21 youngsters in the drinking hole in Scenery Park, East London, have yet to heal...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...