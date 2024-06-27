Alleged hitman in court alongside 'underworld boss' Ralph Stanfield

Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield returned to the dock in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday alongside several co-accused including Warren-Lee Dennis, who is charged with murdering city official Wendy Kloppers.

The court was expected to hear an analysis from a handwriting expert on documents confiscated from Stanfield's cell at Brandvlei Correctional Centre but the state added more co-accused and charges during proceedings.

Stanfield, who walked with difficulty and wore a face mask, appeared with his partner Nicole Johnson, Johannes Abrahams, Denver Booysen and Jose “Makop” Brandt in the main matter. They face charges of car theft after allegedly stealing a BMW worth R326,202 from a Palm Springs security complex in Milnerton on November 24 2022.

Stanfield, Abrahams and Booysen face a count of robbery each for allegedly assaulting the owner of the vehicle and taking a cellphone worth R1,225.

Stanfield and Johnson also face charges of fraud for allegedly misleading a police officer into believing the BMW belonged to them. Johnson allegedly arranged to have the owner of the vehicle killed by Brandt.