News

BCM writes off R1.6bn for six contracts

Finance watchdog recommends action, including criminal cases, be instituted against officials involved in improper awarding of contracts

Premium
By ASANDA NINI and AMILA BOTTOMAN - 27 June 2024

The broke Buffalo City Metro’s council agreed on Wednesday to write off more than R1.6bn in irregular expenditure — flagged by the auditor-general — relating to six tenders it awarded without following due process. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...