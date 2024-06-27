'I am on sick leave': JJ Tabane clears rumours of his suspension by eNCA

Veteran journalist JJ Tabane has cleared the air on speculation that he has been suspended by broadcasting channel eNCA after his Power to Truth show was not aired this week.
The broadcaster announced on social media this week that Tabane's show would not be broadcast but did not stipulate the reason. This sparked debate among hundreds of show fans, with many speculating Tabane was in trouble with eNCA after his rant on last week's show about the government of national unity (GNU).
“It's sad that black parties could not get together and agree that it's been 30 years, and we don't have the land, we don't have the economy, we don't have anything next to our names, and agree to put something together.
“We must talk about these things, don't tell me to be romantic. The DA hates anything that has to do with transforming this economy so that it can benefit blacks. They want to give black people vouchers. Good luck to the ANC. As Steve Biko said, 'black man, you're on your own',” Tabane said on the show.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Thursday, Tabane said he was on sick leave.
“I am on sick leave and will be back towards the end of July,” he said.
Here are some reactions from social media:
