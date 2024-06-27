News

Murder probe changed to inquest after Hobie Beach gunshot victim identified

By Brandon Nel - 27 June 2024
The young woman found dead at Hobie Beach in Gqeberha has been identified by her family as Linda Linda, 19
TRAGIC END: The young woman found dead at Hobie Beach in Gqeberha has been identified by her family as Linda Linda, 19
Image: SUPPLIED

The young woman whose body was discovered on Hobie Beach on Monday night with a gunshot wound to the head has been identified by her family.

She has been named as Linda Linda, 19, of Fairview.

Her distraught parents made the identification at the Mount Road mortuary on Thursday morning after a photograph of Linda buying KFC along the beachfront on the day she went missing was released.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the case was initially treated as a murder investigation but that it had now been changed to an inquest because no foul play was suspected. 

“Her father has indicated that his firearm is missing from his safe at home and suspects it was his firearm that she used.

“Police are still looking for the firearm and suspect a passer-by might have removed the firearm and her handbag from the scene.

“The police would like to warn the community that it is a criminal offence to tamper with crime scenes and to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm,” Beetge said.

HeraldLIVE

CCTV footage shows last moments of woman found dead at Hobie Beach

Shortly before she was shot dead and her body apparently dumped in the ocean at Hobie Beach, a woman, estimated to be about 30 years old, was seen ...
News
1 day ago

Body of woman with gunshot wound washes ashore at Hobie Beach

The body of a woman, estimated to be about 30 years old, washed ashore in Gqeberha on Monday night.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...