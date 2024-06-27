WATCH | Mkhwebane claims she is 'abused' over Gupta money probe

Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims she is being persecuted by state-owned institutions due to “false media reports” that she received money from the Gupta family.
Mkhwebane on Wednesday posted videos on social media of furniture being repossessed by the sheriff's office.
“I [am] still being punished and my children subjected to this abuse because of the false reports by the media that I received money from the Guptas,” Mkhwebane said posting the videos.
Investigative journalism organisation Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project reported in 2019 Mkhwebane was flagged by banking giant HSBC as having financial links to the infamous Gupta family. She allegedly received a payment of more than R92,000 in June 2014. However, she has rejected these claims.
Mkhwebane, in an interview with SABC, said she received the money when she was a diplomat in China and dismissed claims that the money was linked to the Guptas.
She blamed “state institutions” for her son's misfortunes.
“During the investigation, they picked up my son's contact details and bank account through my bank account. They also went into investigating my son from Sars. That's where the challenge is. They even went further to attach his properties. This is just continuous persecution.
“We have to get him lawyers and tax practitioners when he's not even within the tax bracket of being able to pay for those services,” she said.
Mkhwebane said state institutions that were supposed to protect her were neglecting her.
“I'm still continuously being persecuted and I don't know what else to do. It never stopped. We have state institutions that are supposed to be protecting us but one is still continuously being persecuted.”
