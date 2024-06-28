News

Prize-winning artist delves into what inspires her creations

Discarded objects are used to link the past with the present and future

Premium
By ROSA-KAROO LOEWE - 28 June 2024

“The elders of the home, while polishing the brass, are restless and confront their adult children, sensing their blinkuur has arrived: who will inherit these brass pieces when they are gone? The holy book, medals, crockery and tea set, the painting, the cabinet? Who of the next generation will inherit their values, embedded in these items?”..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...