Qonce mom and daughter to address literary festival in Kenya
Sihle Nontshokweni, author of ‘Wanda the Brave’ ,will take part in a masterclass for writers
A Qonce mother and daughter have been invited to take part in the NBO Litfest in Nairobi, Kenya, from June 27 to 30...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.