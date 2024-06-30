Eskom adds 800MW to electricity grid

Eskom has added 800MW of power to the national grid with the addition of a new generating unit at Kusile power station.
The addition of the new unit, first synchronised to the grid in December last year but now officially online, will increase Kusile’s output to 4,000MW, Eskom said on Sunday.
“Kusile unit 5 makes a valuable contribution to the national grid. Not only is it one of the largest baseload units contributing megawatts, but it also enhances the stability of the network,” said Eskom system operator GM Isabel Fick.
The unit handover marked a significant milestone in efforts to stabilise South Africa’s power system, Eskom said.
“The delivery of the unit, as part of our generation operational recovery plan, showcases the remarkable achievements possible when our 40,000 employees work together as a collective,” said Eskom group executive for generation Bheki Nxumalo.
Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said the 800MW addition was part of a 2,500MW addition to be added to the grid before the end of the year.
“We stated in our winter outlook, published on April 26, we would add new generation capacity to the grid with Kusile power station unit 5 as part of our focus on delivering the generation operational recovery plan approved by the board and initiated in March 2023.
“Eskom will continue to focus on implementing operational recovery, strengthening governance and future-proofing the organisation to enable energy security, growth and long-term sustainability to the benefit of South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa,” Marokane said.
