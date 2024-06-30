News

Two suspects arrested in Mpumalanga for illegal mining activities, equipment seized

By TimesLIVE - 30 June 2024
These generators were some of the items that police seized near Nelspruit in an operation to fight illegal mining. Two suspects were arrested.
These generators were some of the items that police seized near Nelspruit in an operation to fight illegal mining. Two suspects were arrested.
Image: SAPS

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Nelspruit magistrate's court on Monday to face illegal mining charges.

The two were arrested on Friday during an Operation Vala Umgodi operation in Schoemanskloof outside Nelspruit in Mpumalanga on Friday.

They were charged with contravening the National Environmental Management Act. 

Police arrested the suspects after a tipoff about illegal mining activities in the area.

“During the operation, the two were caught with several items seized, which included 20 generators, five drill machines, a motor, a shovel and other items believed to be used for illegal mining activities. A silver-grey Ford Ranger bakkie was also confiscated,” police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...