Two suspects are expected to appear in the Nelspruit magistrate's court on Monday to face illegal mining charges.
The two were arrested on Friday during an Operation Vala Umgodi operation in Schoemanskloof outside Nelspruit in Mpumalanga on Friday.
They were charged with contravening the National Environmental Management Act.
Police arrested the suspects after a tipoff about illegal mining activities in the area.
“During the operation, the two were caught with several items seized, which included 20 generators, five drill machines, a motor, a shovel and other items believed to be used for illegal mining activities. A silver-grey Ford Ranger bakkie was also confiscated,” police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.
TimesLIVE
Two suspects arrested in Mpumalanga for illegal mining activities, equipment seized
Image: SAPS
