Community forum rallies around to help abandoned young man get circumcised
In an act of ubuntu, the Duncan Village Community Forum took matters into their own hands and gave a homeless young man, whose mother has been missing for more than a year, the opportunity to undergo the rite of passage into manhood...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.