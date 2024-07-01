News

Gqeberha's Nolene Spinks carries the province’s hope for Miss SA title

By Herald Reporter - 01 July 2024

As the field of contestants for the 2024 Miss SA pageant is whittled down, Gqeberha’s Nolene Spinks will carry the hopes of the Eastern Cape as the only participant from the province making the cut for the Top 16...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...