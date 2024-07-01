Gqeberha's Nolene Spinks carries the province’s hope for Miss SA title
As the field of contestants for the 2024 Miss SA pageant is whittled down, Gqeberha’s Nolene Spinks will carry the hopes of the Eastern Cape as the only participant from the province making the cut for the Top 16...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.