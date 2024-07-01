MEC visits Frere Hospital after complaints of patients sleeping on chairs
New Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa is visiting East London's Frere Hospital on Monday evening in response to complaints about conditions in the maternity ward...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.