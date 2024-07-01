Community activist Pamela Mabini said she was deeply perturbed by the incident.
Nelson Mandela Bay doctor Bongani Nqini abducted from surgery
A well-known Nelson Mandela Bay doctor was abducted from his surgery in Kwazakhele on Monday afternoon.
Dr Bongani Nqini was snatched during a robbery at his surgery in Salamntu Street at about 2:45pm.
A police insider said a group of men robbed the surgery and also made off with Nqini's BMW.
“The doctor was taken as well,” the source said.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed that a case of kidnapping and business robbery had been opened.
"[A] police investigation is under way,” Mawisa said.
It is understood that no ransom demand had been made by the time of publication.
Community activist Pamela Mabini said she was deeply perturbed by the incident.
“The kidnapping of a doctor, Dr Nqini in broad daylight is a harrowing reminder of the dangerous reality that we are facing in our community, specifically business people and rich people,” she said.
“It seems that kidnapping is becoming a fashionable crime act and it is an easy money-making scheme for the tsotsis.”
She said kidnappings were on the rise.
“Not only are these victims at risk of harm but the entire community is put in jeopardy when criminals feel emboldened enough to carry out such brazen acts.
“We pray for a safe return. This is shocking, especially when it just happened to someone that I know personally.”
