The Limpopo stock theft and endangered species unit has launched a manhunt for poachers who killed and dehorned two rhinos at a game reserve in the Makhado policing precinct.
Police said the discovery was made when staff went on patrol at 7am on Saturday.
“It appears after shooting the rhinos, the suspects removed the horns and fled, jumping over a fence,” said provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is asked to contact the investigating officer Const Madoro Ndivhaleni on 082-319-9545 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or report via the MySAPS app.
Two rhinos killed at Limpopo game reserve
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
