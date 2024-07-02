Ransom demand made for missing Nelson Mandela Bay doctor
A ransom demand has been made for the safe return of a well-known Nelson Mandela Bay doctor who was kidnapped on Monday afternoon. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.