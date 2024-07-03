Five suspects arrested in connection with unlicensed firearms and ammunition after cash-in-transit robberies are due to appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Five arrested with weapons thought to be linked to cash heists
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Five suspects arrested in connection with unlicensed firearms and ammunition after cash-in-transit robberies are due to appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday.
They were nabbed by the Hawks serious organised crime investigation unit together with the Cambridge SAPS task team and East London SAPS task team members in Vincent on Tuesday.
“The joint team followed up on information about a white Hyundai which was suspected to have been involved in cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies,” Hawks provincial spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“The information indicated that the vehicle was seen in the Vincent area.
“On arrival, the team spotted the said vehicle at Union Avenue in Vincent with five occupants.
“Members stopped the suspects who were driving a white Hyundai Venue.”
Mhlakuvana said a search of the vehicle allegedly revealed an R5 rifle, Remington automatic rifle with its serial number filed off, live rounds of ammunition, balaclavas and gloves in the boot.
“The suspects were arrested on the spot,” he said.
“All the items found were seized, inclusive of the vehicle, for further investigation.”
Hawks provincial head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya
said the arrests would send a strong message to those who were involved in criminal activities.
