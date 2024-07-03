Former Gqeberha cop dies in Ukraine attack

It also delivers vital humanitarian aid to communities affected by Russia’s invasion.
Project Konstantin’s organiser, Jana Fourie, said Fouche was one of the first responders when Russia hit a popular restaurant in Kramatorsk with a missile.
“At the time, Pete was not yet part of the AFU, but the organisation he founded, Project Konstantin, was doing casualty evacuations nearby.
“Pete was in town when the attack happened and rushed to help.
“He contacted the other Project Konstantin volunteers on the ground and told them to bring stretchers because rescue workers did not have enough stretchers for all the civilians.”
While the details are sparse, it appears he was hit by shrapnel from further missile strikes.
Fourie said he was actively involved in saving more than 200 wounded Ukrainian soldiers, evacuating civilians from the most dangerous frontline cities, as well as bringing humanitarian aid to people in those towns and cities.
An Eastern Cape born former flying squad member, who took up arms on the Ukrainian frontlines determined to help protect the nation, has died.
Peter “Pete” Fouche, 49, died on Thursday in the east of Ukraine in a hail of shrapnel from a Russian missile strike.
At the time of his death, he was working as a combat medic on the frontline in east Ukraine.
Born and raised in Gqeberha, after serving a brief stint in law enforcement in the Friendly City, he then moved to London.
The father of one was part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), 67th Brigade, Third Mechanised Battalion and soon after he arrived in Ukraine he started Project Konstantin, a charitable organisation dedicated to providing life-saving medical evacuations for soldiers in Ukraine.
Official Project Konstantin said it was devastated by his death.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Pete, our beloved director and founder,” the organisation said.
“There are no words that can do Pete’s life justice. No words or phrases that could ever encapsulate how much he meant to all of us.
“Pete’s unwavering dedication, endless compassion, and relentless commitment to Ukraine and her people have left an everlasting impact on the countless lives he touched.”
The organisation further said his heroism knew no bounds.
“Pete’s bravery and selflessness in the face of danger were nothing short of extraordinary, and his actions will forever be etched in our hearts."
It said it would honour Fouche’s memory by continuing the work he was so passionate about.
Ukrainian translator Tetyana Denford, known for working on the award-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol, said: “I am absolutely floored that Pete is gone. There’s no way. F*#king hell what a loss. What a shining light he was.”
Maksym Eristavi, Ukrainian journalist and author, reposted one of Pete’s videos on social media and wrote: “You could have given us everything we needed in this brutal genocide but you insist on drip-feeding us.”
During an exclusive interview with The Herald from his bunker in 2023, Fouche said his motivation for his move to Ukraine was driven by an unbreakable love for his 15-year-old daughter, Niköla.
