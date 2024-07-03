News

German authorities find Schumachers' private photos in blackmail probe

By Reuters - 03 July 2024
Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

German authorities have found photos related to the private life of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher's family as part of investigations into attempted blackmail, prosecutors in the western city of Wuppertal said on Wednesday.

“An initial interim result of the analysis of the data records found is now available. These include photo files relating to the Schumacher family's private life,” they said.

Investigations are ongoing, added prosecutors, who did not give further details on the suspects, citing privacy laws.

The suspects threatened to publish the data on the dark web unless they received millions of euros, said prosecutors.

A Schumacher spokesperson declined to comment on the case.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.

Schumacher's family maintain strict privacy about his condition, with access limited to those closest to him.

The local Suedkurier newspaper reported the suspects are a 53-year-old father and his 30-year-old son, and the father is a bouncer at a nightclub in the city of Konstanz.

The files are said to show Schumacher after his accident, according to the paper.

