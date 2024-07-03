Motorised wheelchair changes life for Mthatha shoe repairman
Nelson Hlazana has been unable to walk since the age of five, due to a congenital condition
A well-known Mthatha shoe repairman who was partially paralysed as a boy, and has had to move about mostly on his knees for years can finally do things on his own after receiving a motorised wheelchair...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.