News

Road maintenance worker killed, allegedly by drunk driver: JRA

By TimesLIVE - 03 July 2024
Two JRA workers were allegedly hit by a Toyota Hilux driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver. One worker succumbed to his injuries.
Two JRA workers were allegedly hit by a Toyota Hilux driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver. One worker succumbed to his injuries.
Image: JRA

Charges of drinking and driving, reckless driving and culpable homicide have been filed against a motorist who allegedly ploughed into a Johannesburg road maintenance worker at the weekend, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) said. 

Mondile Mathebula, 34, and his colleague, Majahanyana Moyozi, 44, were struck by a Toyota Hilux van driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver at about 11.20am on Sunday while they were cleaning a pavement inlet on Vickers Road at George Goch in the south of the city.

"The vehicle, carrying an overloaded number of passengers, allegedly lost control and collided with the workers, resulting in severe injuries," the JRA said.

"Despite immediate medical attention, Mathebula succumbed to his injuries due to blood loss. Moyozi received medical treatment and was discharged the next morning.

Gauteng traffic cop killed as 'unroadworthy' taxi slams into roadblock

A Gauteng traffic officer died after an alleged unroadworthy taxi crashed into a roadside checkpoint on the R551 on Wednesday morning.
News
2 years ago

JRA CEO Zweli Nyathi said: "We are devastated by the loss of Mondile Mathebula. He was a valued member of our team, and our hearts go out to his family and colleagues."

MMC for transport Kenny Kunene said: "This incident underscores the dangers faced by our road maintenance workers. We are committed to ensuring justice is served."

The JRA appealed to motorists to be more vigilant and considerate of road workers, providing these tips:

  • Maintain a safe following distance and avoid speeding near roadwork zones.
  • Obey the temporary speed limits displayed.
  • Pay close attention to work zone signs and instructions.
  • Avoid distractions such as cellphones while driving.
  • Be patient and avoid weaving in and out of traffic near work zones.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...