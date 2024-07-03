Rosendal police have arrested a 48-year-old man after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend with an axe and strangled her when she caught him cheating with another woman.
Free State police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said the 26-year-old woman from Mautse near Rosendal went to a police station on Tuesday to report the attack after she was discharged from hospital.
The attack occurred on night of June 27.
"It is alleged she visited her boyfriend's home and found him with another woman in his bedroom. She confronted him about their relationship and he pushed and insulted her.
"The boyfriend took out a knife, but she disarmed him. It is alleged he took an axe and hacked her on top of her head and strangled her.
"She managed to walk back to her home, where her sister called an ambulance. She was rushed to a local hospital," said Mophiring.
The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and is expected to appear in the Ficksburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Woman arrives at hospital with axe wound, boyfriend arrested
Image: 123rf.com/sonjachnyj
