“We need to join hands as families, communities and society in ensuring older people are protected, which should lead to a societal culture of improved reporting and culminate in successful prosecution and safety of older people,” she said.
Tolashe urged communities to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of older people. Her spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said there is an increase in the number of older people being abused despite government’s efforts to strengthen legislation and related frameworks.
“The acknowledgment of the role and contribution made by older people to society cannot be overemphasised. They deserve good care and support from their families, communities, the state, civil society and private organisations,” she said.
“This incident happens on the heels of June 15, when South Africa joined citizens of the world and participated in commemorating World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which aims to raise awareness about abuse, neglect and exploitation of older people while promoting respect and dignity for this population [group].
“Every day should provide an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older people by raising awareness about the cultural, social, economic and demographical processes in relation to elder abuse and neglect. It goes beyond socioeconomic classes but remains an understudied and underreported phenomenon.”
Tolashe appealed to citizens to educate themselves about the plight and rights of older people who are vulnerable by virtue of being old.
TimesLIVE
'Beat me and kill me': 19-year-old assaulting grandmother arrested after video goes viral
According to the police, the victim declined to submit a statement
Reporter
Image: 123RF/fotokita
Police in the Western Cape have arrested a 19-year-old suspect allegedly seen assaulting his grandmother in a video that went viral on social media.
According to police, the incident occurred in June at the residence of the victim. At that time, officers were summoned to the scene but the family chose to take the matter into their own hands and refused police assistance.
The grandson of the victim was traced to his residence in Wallacedene in Kraaifontein on Wednesday evening, where he was arrested.
Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said police in Kraaifontein learnt of the video that went viral on social media platforms which showed the youth assaulting the senior citizen, and registered a case docket.
“The severity of the matter was realised when a video was circulating on the internet and, on this basis, SAPS intervened and opened a case docket on behalf of the victim,” he said.
Traut said the victim, also from Wallacedene, was traced to a hospital where she is being treated for an ailment not related to the assault, but she declined to submit a statement.
“Crimes against women and children are on top of the SAPS’ priority list and we will not turn a blind eye to any form of violence in this regard.”
In the video, the woman is standing near the young man and they are conversing in the kitchen. He then pushes her, spilling food onto the ground, and slaps her several times. She loses her balance and falls to her knees.
“Luvo, why are you killing me, why are you killing me in my house?” the old woman said.
“I will beat you,” the young man says pointing a finger at the woman.
In response, the old woman can be heard saying: “Beat me and kill me, as you have been sent to kill me in my house.”
Social development minister Sisisi Tolashe expressed shock at the abuse. Tolashe has asked officials in the department to follow up to ensure the grandmother receives assistance and called on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly so the elderly woman can be protected.
Woman arrives at hospital with axe wound, boyfriend arrested
“We need to join hands as families, communities and society in ensuring older people are protected, which should lead to a societal culture of improved reporting and culminate in successful prosecution and safety of older people,” she said.
Tolashe urged communities to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of older people. Her spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said there is an increase in the number of older people being abused despite government’s efforts to strengthen legislation and related frameworks.
“The acknowledgment of the role and contribution made by older people to society cannot be overemphasised. They deserve good care and support from their families, communities, the state, civil society and private organisations,” she said.
“This incident happens on the heels of June 15, when South Africa joined citizens of the world and participated in commemorating World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which aims to raise awareness about abuse, neglect and exploitation of older people while promoting respect and dignity for this population [group].
“Every day should provide an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older people by raising awareness about the cultural, social, economic and demographical processes in relation to elder abuse and neglect. It goes beyond socioeconomic classes but remains an understudied and underreported phenomenon.”
Tolashe appealed to citizens to educate themselves about the plight and rights of older people who are vulnerable by virtue of being old.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos