New home affairs minister Leon Schreiber extends temporary visa concession
The concession will run until December 31
Reporter
Image: 123RF/TAIGA
In his first official act as home affairs minister, Leon Schreiber has extended the temporary visa concession for foreigners awaiting the outcome of visa, waiver and appeal applications.
The concession will run until December 31.
This is to protect the interests of applicants affected by processing delays. The previous concession expired on June 30.
“This extension safeguards applicants — including those contributing to South Africa through their scarce skills — from suffering adverse consequences or being erroneously declared undesirable while they await the outcome of applications submitted to the department,” department spokesperson Siya Qoza said.
Qoza said the processing of some of the applications has been delayed as the department works on reducing backlogs.
Schreiber signals new dawn for home affairs, vows to tackle long queues and 'system offline' problems
While it has made progress in this regard, there is still a backlog in various visa and permit categories and Schreiber has acted to protect applicants while the backlog is reduced.
“The decision to avert adverse consequences for applicants who seek to obtain lawful visas to contribute to South Africa, either through their skills or as tourists, signals the minister’s commitment to improve the visa system to make South Africa a more attractive destination for international investment, tourism and job creation.
“While it will take time to achieve this vision in full, the decision to extend the temporary concession serves as a signal of intent to reinvigorate the department and position it as a vital economic enabler. To build confidence in this new approach, Schreiber further commits to avoiding a repeat of the situation that has seen the previous concession expire before the extension being announced,” Qoza said.
While the department is committed to eradicating the backlog as soon as possible, any further extension, modification or amendment to the terms of these concessions will be communicated in writing before the new expiry date of December 31.
Qoza said visa holders who need to travel but are awaiting the outcome of a waiver application will be allowed to exit and re-enter at a port of entry up to and including December 31 without being declared undesirable in terms of the Immigration Act.
“However, non-visa exempt applicants who travel out of the country with a waiver application receipt are required to apply for a port of entry visa which would allow them re-entry.”
