BCM residents now hit with electricity service charge
Cash-strapped customers will have to pay between R370 and R660 for ‘network maintenance’
In addition to the 12.07% electricity tariff hike which kicks in this month, the start of the new municipal financial year, Buffalo City Metro residents face a new monthly electricity network and service charge of between R370 and R660...
