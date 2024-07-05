Beat the winter freeze with these cold weather driving tips

Early reports indicate certain areas in South Africa may experience snow this weekend and warnings were issued that drivers may encounter difficulty, particularly when driving over mountain passes.
Areas expecting snow include the Western Cape, southern parts of the Northern Cape, central and northern parts of the Eastern Cape, the Free State and Lesotho.
Drivers in these areas should be cautious of icy conditions which can be a new experience for many. Those in other parts of the world can change to snow tyres but that is not an option in South Africa.
Instead, follow these tips:
- defensive driving is essential to avoid dangerous situations;
- concentrate on driving smoothly as erratic driving will reduce traction;
- check tyres are properly inflated. Underinflated tyres also reduce traction;
- ensure your antifreeze is topped up;
- if the road seems slippery, drivers can gently test the brakes to judge how slippery it is;
- do not use cruise control or switch to sport mode;
- accelerate and decelerate slowly to maintain traction and avoid skidding;
- if your vehicle has stability control, the warning light (a car with curvy lines behind it) will briefly flash when the vehicle is in danger of sliding;
- reduce speed to conditions;
- give yourself more time: it takes more time to accelerate, decelerate and stop;
- triple following distances in snow and anticipate every move;
- if your wheels start to spin, stop accelerating and let the vehicle slow naturally. Do not brake harshly as it will worsen the situation;
- to recover from a skid, look where you want to be, not in the direction of the skid; and
- steer in the direction of the spin until it is safe to gently straighten.
Beware black ice
Some areas may experience wet weather or sleet rather than full snow. This can create a more dangerous situation in the form of black ice. This is a thin layer of transparent ice on the road that forms when sleet or rain freezes as it hits the ground. It is difficult to see and you can be at its mercy once you hit it.
Tips for handling black ice:
