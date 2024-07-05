Beloved teacher and community leader will be laid to rest in Dutywa
Nine months after one of her sons was gunned down in cold blood during a robbery, Nkosikazi Nozinzile Mkiva, the mother of poet laureate and cultural leader Zolani Mkiva, the general secretary of Contralesa, will be buried on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.