JULY 5 — 12
FRIDAY
• Join Link FM at the East London Golf Club for its annual golf fundraiser. Contact: caron@linkfm.co.za.
• Wine Tasting & Food Vendors at Buffs Club from 6pm to 9pm. DJ Anthony, EMR Kitchen, lucky draws and fundraiser. Wine from Meridian, Top Craft, Swartland and more. Tickets available from Buffs Club (limited) R150, includes a branded wine glass. Contact: 043-743-0814.
• Audio Affair x Love Language from 6pm at Portion 11, Farm 809, Main Road, Gonubie. Limited earlybird tickets cost R80, and R100 for general on Quicket. Contact: 043-732-1548.
• Silver Creek Mountain Band at House Gigs, 2 12 Avenue, Gonubie from 7pm. Join an unforgettable night of legendary tales. Tickets cost from R100. Bring your own bottle (BYOB) and a camping chair. Contact: 082-494-6597 via WhatsApp.
Buffalo City gig guide
Image: SUPPLIED
SATURDAY
• Fine Art Exhibition at CVD Framers & Art Gallery. A collection of paintings by Harry Coates and Mark Ross. Operating hours are 9.30am to 1pm. Contact: 043-726-1449.
• Bee Crafty Art Journaling Workshop at Ginger & Co Courtyard from 9am to noon. Workshop and art journal starter pack costs R450. Art journal supplies available at Ginger & Co. Limited seats. Contact: 081-719-4899.
• Gonubie Lions Charity Craft Market at King’s Mall from 9am to 1pm in aid of Barnyard Stables. Contact 082-924-621.
• Dr Siphe Potelwa will launch his memoir Cultural Chronicles of Covid-19 at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery from 10am. Contact: 043-722-4044.
• Family & Fellowship Day by Westbank Baptist Church from 2.30pm to 5.30pm at 24 Strand Street, Westbank. Join a fun afternoon of bingo, chicken curry and rice for sale, free coffee and sweet treats. Contact: w.b.baptist@gmail.com.
• Veteran comedian Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist brings his latest eye-popping interactive comedy-hypnosis show to the Guild Theatre at 7pm. Tickets available at www.computicket.co.za or at the door. Contact: 043-743-0704.
SUNDAY
• Avalon Market at Kidd’s Beach from 9am to 2pm. Jumping castle, pony rides, live music, original & authentic stalls. Contact: 082-900-3141.
MONDAY
• Innovate & Inspire Conference at Hudson Park Primary School from 8am. Contact: 043-726-3220.
THURSDAY
• De Novo Serenata in Concert at Clarendon High School from 6pm. Come and be entertained by Clarendon High School for Girls’ award-winning chamber choir, De Novo Serenata, as they prepare to compete in the final round of the prestigious national choral competition, ATKV Applous. Tickets are available via the front office or via email. A tuck shop will be available. Contact: wisemanm.high@clarendonschools.co.za.
FRIDAY
• Vincent at the Guild Theatre from 7.30pm. Towards the end of his short life, Vincent van Gogh, who suffered from mental illness, was treated by Dr Paul Gachet. Vincent writes to his brother Theo: “A great fire burns within me, but no-one stops to warm themselves at it, and passers-by only see a wisp of smoke.” The 37-year-old painter died of a self-inflicted wound in 1890. Tickets available from Computicket at R200 for adults and R180 for students and pensioners. Contact: 043-743-0704.
