A jealousy-fuelled argument has led to the death of a three-year-old girl and her mother being seriously injured, Limpopo police say.
A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.
Col Malesela Ledwaba said a row erupted between the suspect and the 24-year-old mother of the child in Moremadi Park on Wednesday.
During the fight, the suspect allegedly hit the little girl with a spade, causing a fatal wound to the upper body, before pouring boiling water on her love rival.
The victim sustained severe burn wounds. She was transported to hospital for medical treatment.
Child, 3, killed with spade, mother burnt with hot water in Limpopo
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
