News

Child, 3, killed with spade, mother burnt with hot water in Limpopo

By TimesLIVE - 05 July 2024
Limpopo police are investigating the murder of a child and attempted murder of her mother. Stock photo.
Limpopo police are investigating the murder of a child and attempted murder of her mother. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A jealousy-fuelled argument has led to the death of a three-year-old girl and her mother being seriously injured, Limpopo police say.

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Col Malesela Ledwaba said a row erupted between the suspect and the 24-year-old mother of the child in Moremadi Park on Wednesday.

During the fight, the suspect allegedly hit the little girl with a spade, causing a fatal wound to the upper body, before pouring boiling water on her love rival.

The victim sustained severe burn wounds. She was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

TimesLIVE

Remains of six-year-old discovered a month after he went missing

The remains of a boy who went missing in June have been discovered, a month after his disappearance in Mpumalanga.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...