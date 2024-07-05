A joint family effort spearheads the Yeyisa Youth NPO which gives academic support, sexual health talks and career guidance to Tsholomnqa and Zweliyandila high schools.
The team, couple Onele and Solly Njiyela, along with Onele’s mother, Busisiwe Ntozini, supports pupils in grades 10 and 12 from both schools.
They donate textbooks and sanitary towels and provide support for teens suffering from social challenges.
The family has been driving the initiative for three years.
“The initiative started around 2018 and 2019 and then Covid-19 happened,” Onele said.
After the global pandemic subsided, they continued offering much-needed assistance to rural children.
“We meet the pupils whenever the schools call us,” she said.
Family NPO offers support to Tsholomnqa and Zweliyandila pupils
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Sunnyridge woman tackles drug abuse and crime and also fills potholes
Onele said the NPO had a close-knit relationship with the schools’ SGBs, which communicated pupils’ needs and pointed out key discussion areas.
“We do a programme for the pupils before they write their exams.
“Career guidance is also offered. This gives them ideas on post-matric programmes they can get into.”
Onele, who has roots in Tsholomnqa, said they started the NPO to uplift and support the schools.
“I come from there. My father transported pupils and we accompanied him when he visited the school to deliver his invoices once a month.
“My mother and I used to do the administration. We were already working closely with schools and that is when we saw an opportunity to support them.”
Author Inga Kabane heads project to restore Butterworth High School
She said her drive stemmed from her mother, who is a teacher. Onele is a part-time teacher.
Initially, their idea was to introduce computer literacy classes but there was a lack of resources.
“I am an IT programmer and love teaching and skills transfer. We wanted to do something that benefited our community.
“That couldn't happen because of a lack of resources,” she said.
Onele said their doors were open for second-hand textbooks.
Rabies scare has not reduced Cindy Smith’s passion for animal care
Thobela Ndlebe, who nominated the NPO, said Onele’s selfless contributions and unwavering dedication made her a true local hero.
“She embodies the spirit of community service, and it is an honour to support her nomination. I am thrilled to nominate the NPO for the Local Heroes award.
“I had the privilege of meeting Onele at our church. I have been inspired by her dedication to our community.”
Ndlebe said the NPO worked tirelessly with local high schools, offering invaluable sexual health talks that educated and empowered young people.
“The team's commitment to this cause is evident in the positive impact she has had on the pupils, equipping them with essential knowledge and fostering a healthier community.”
DispatchLIVE
A joint family effort spearheads the Yeyisa Youth NPO which gives academic support, sexual health talks and career guidance to Tsholomnqa and Zweliyandila high schools.
The team, couple Onele and Solly Njiyela, along with Onele’s mother, Busisiwe Ntozini, supports pupils in grades 10 and 12 from both schools.
They donate textbooks and sanitary towels and provide support for teens suffering from social challenges.
The family has been driving the initiative for three years.
“The initiative started around 2018 and 2019 and then Covid-19 happened,” Onele said.
After the global pandemic subsided, they continued offering much-needed assistance to rural children.
“We meet the pupils whenever the schools call us,” she said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos