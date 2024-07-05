Road spiking crime is increasing at an alarming rate and police are warning motorists not to stop for any object in a road.
Road spiking involves placing spikes disguised to look like plastic bags or clothing in a road, usually when it is dark. Motorists drive over the spikes, assuming them to be harmless. The “spikes” are mostly made from nails, wood or big stones. The aim is to damage the vehicle’s tyres, forcing drivers to pull over and assess the situation. Once the driver is out of the car, thieves rob them.
The issue was highlighted in November last year when former minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga and her protection team fell victim to the crime and were robbed on the N3 between Vosloorus and Heidelberg.
Richard Brussow from the National Hijack Prevention Academy told eNCA thieves usually work in groups of two. One places the spiked object in a road, usually the fast lane, while the other hides a few hundred metres further down the road, waiting for the vehicle to come to a standstill. Thieves are usually on foot, but sometimes they drive behind the spiked vehicle until it stops and then attack.
How to protect yourself from road spiking
Image: SUPPLIED
Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, the Motor Industry Staff Association’s (Misa) Sonja Carstens said criminals were starting to use their own vehicles to follow their victims until they had to pull over, and then rob them. She said thieves sometimes place clothing on top of spikes to fool drivers into thinking there was a person on the road. Often they did not stop at robbery, but would also assault or rape their victims and take them to ATMs to withdraw money, said Carstens.
According to Cartrack, there has been an increase in the number of vehicles damaged by spikes in roads. There used to be one or two reports a month, but there were several incidents a week, with most incidents happening in Pretoria and surrounding areas, it said.
“Criminals are constantly developing new ways of setting traps for motorists, and as they’re developing their techniques, we need to wise up to stay safe,” a Cartrack spokesperson said.
Misa has provided a list of hotspots, mostly on highways around Gauteng:
Cartrack offers these tips to steer clear of spikes:
Here are some of the things you can do to get yourself out of a sticky situation unharmed and possibly dodge the situation:
