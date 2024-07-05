News

Kidnapped Gqeberha doctor returned home safe

By Brandon Nel - 05 July 2024
Nelson Mandela Bay doctor Bongani Nqini has been reunited with his family after being held captive for more than 72-hours.Pictured is his surgery where he was kidnapped from
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Nelson Mandela Bay doctor Bongani Nqini has been reunited with his family after being held captive for more than 72-hours.

Hawks spokesperson, Warrant-Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said he was unharmed.

Mhlakuvana said more details were not immediately available.

At least one suspect has been arrested.

The general practitioner was bundled into his own car and abducted by a group of men wearing blue surgical masks at 2.45pm on Monday.

They also robbed the Salamntu Street surgery, stealing R6,000 in cash.

This is a developing story.

Vehicle found but kidnapped doctor still missing

The vehicle used to kidnap Nelson Mandela Bay doctor Bongani Nqini earlier this week has been found abandoned in Kwazakhele.
