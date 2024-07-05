Nelson Mandela Bay doctor Bongani Nqini has been reunited with his family after being held captive for more than 72-hours.
Hawks spokesperson, Warrant-Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said he was unharmed.
Mhlakuvana said more details were not immediately available.
At least one suspect has been arrested.
The general practitioner was bundled into his own car and abducted by a group of men wearing blue surgical masks at 2.45pm on Monday.
They also robbed the Salamntu Street surgery, stealing R6,000 in cash.
This is a developing story.
Kidnapped Gqeberha doctor returned home safe
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
