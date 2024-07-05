Komani jazz legend Mlungisi Gegana blames the Eastern Cape arts department for the collapse of the centre
Musicians in “Little Jazz Town” want Gayton McKenzie to fix their broken arts centre
Musicians in Komani in the Eastern Cape say they will write to new Minister of Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie asking for help to fix the Queenstown Art Centre. It has been stripped bare by vandals, leaving musicians in “Little Jazz Town” with nowhere to teach or practise. They blame the Eastern Cape department of arts and culture for neglecting the building...
