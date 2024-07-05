UK’s Labour sweeps to power as Sunak concedes election

Keir Starmer will be Britain's next prime minister with his centre-left Labour Party expected to win a huge majority in a parliamentary election, ending 14 years of often tumultuous Conservative government by trouncing Rishi Sunak's party.

With many results yet to be announced after Thursday's vote, centre-left Labour has won more than 326 of the 650 seats in parliament, with an exit poll suggesting it would capture about 410.

On a humiliating night for Sunak, the Conservatives have so far only won 70 and were predicted to suffer the worst performance in the party's long history, with voters punishing them for a cost of living crisis, failing public services and a series of scandals.

“Tonight people here and around the country have spoken and they're ready for change, to end the politics of performance and a return to politics as public service,” Starmer said after winning his seat in London.

“The change begins right here. You have voted. It is time for us to deliver.”