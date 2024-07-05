News

WATCH | ‘Bee Boss’ champions women and ecosystems

By Reuters - 05 July 2024

An auto-immune disease prompted Lulu Letlape to quit her job in the city and become a beekeeper.

Now she's got 100 hives and lobbies to protect bees while training women to follow in her footsteps.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...