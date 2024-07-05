An auto-immune disease prompted Lulu Letlape to quit her job in the city and become a beekeeper.
Now she's got 100 hives and lobbies to protect bees while training women to follow in her footsteps.
WATCH | ‘Bee Boss’ champions women and ecosystems
