LISTEN | Zakes Bantwini celebrates 20 years in the music industry with an eye on an Oscar next

Born in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, Zakes Bantwini is demonstrating that dreams can indeed come true as he conquers the world.
The renowned South African global artist, producer and Grammy award winner celebrated a 20-year milestone in his phenomenal career in the music industry.
Bantwini hosted a special 20th-anniversary concert at the Durban ICC on Friday.
“I got emotional at the end ... most people that I wish were here are not. My mother, my dad, you know, three of my best friends are not here,” said Bantwini.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
Sunday Times columnist Craig Jacobs spoke to the music pioneer about his illustrious 20-year career, the ups and downs, and the importance of collaborations.
Listen here:
