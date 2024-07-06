Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three males aged between 14 and 22 who were found dead on Friday morning in Morongoa Park in Ga-Mothiba, Polokwane, after allegedly sleeping with fire coals in their room.
Police found their bodies after being summoned to the scene.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations established the three boys, who shared a bedroom, went to sleep on Thursday at about 9pm and took a braai stand with fire coals to the room.
Three young males found dead after allegedly sleeping with fire coals in their room
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET
“The following day, on Friday at about 5am, their family realised that the boys were motionless. They immediately activated the police and EMS personnel. The boys were certified dead at the scene,” Ledwaba said.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt- Gen Thembi Hadebe warned people about the dangers of braziers in homes during winter.
Ledwaba said police investigations were continuing.
