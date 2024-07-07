News

Five people die after car overturns in Eastern Cape

07 July 2024
Koena Mashale
Journalist
Five people, inlcuding a seven-year-old girl, died in the accident near Bedford in the Eastern Cape. Stock photo.
Five people, inlcuding a seven-year-old girl, died in the accident near Bedford in the Eastern Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/ Jaromír Chalabala

Five people including a seven-year-old girl died when the driver of the car they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle and it overturned near Bedford, in the Eastern Cape.

According to provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose, the accident took place just after 10pm on Saturday 3km outside Bedford on the R63 road to Adelaide.

“The vehicle, a Renault Sandero, was travelling from Adelaide towards Bedford with seven occupants: six females and one male, including a seven-year-old girl.

Cop and three others, including US tourist, killed in Mpumalanga head-on collision

An accident claimed the lives of a police officer and three others including an American tourist when a police vehicle and a bakkie collided head-on ...
News
2 days ago

“The driver lost control of the vehicle, and it overturned. Four people died on the scene, while one died on arrival at Bedford Hospital. The deceased include three females, the seven-year-old girl and the male driver,” said Binqose.

He said two women sustained serious injuries and were taken to Bedford Provincial Hospital.

“The main cause of the crash is still unknown at this stage. A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Bedford SAPS for further investigations,” said Binqose.

SowetanLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...