Five people including a seven-year-old girl died when the driver of the car they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle and it overturned near Bedford, in the Eastern Cape.
According to provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose, the accident took place just after 10pm on Saturday 3km outside Bedford on the R63 road to Adelaide.
“The vehicle, a Renault Sandero, was travelling from Adelaide towards Bedford with seven occupants: six females and one male, including a seven-year-old girl.
Five people die after car overturns in Eastern Cape
Image: 123rf/ Jaromír Chalabala
“The driver lost control of the vehicle, and it overturned. Four people died on the scene, while one died on arrival at Bedford Hospital. The deceased include three females, the seven-year-old girl and the male driver,” said Binqose.
He said two women sustained serious injuries and were taken to Bedford Provincial Hospital.
“The main cause of the crash is still unknown at this stage. A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Bedford SAPS for further investigations,” said Binqose.
