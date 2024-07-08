An arms cache and a substantial quantity of drugs was found at an apartment in Goodwood, Cape Town at the weekend after the arrest of a motorist during a routine stop and search by the flying squad.
The officers found an unlicensed 9mm firearm, drugs and a substantial amount of cash on the 28-year-old driver of a double-cab bakkie on Saturday, said Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.
Police went to an apartment in the Bergzicht complex in Goodwood where the search was extended.
Traut said: "Here 19 firearms of different calibers were found, including an AK47 assault rifle, a shotgun and other automatic and semi-automatic firearms, as well as an assortment of drugs valued at R3m.
"We have reason to believe the apartment, which is leased in the suspect’s name, was never used as a residence but rather as a storing facility for the firearms and the drugs.
"As our investigation unfolds, the possibility of more suspects being apprehended is not excluded.
"The arrest of the suspect and subsequent seizure are deemed a step in the right direction to tackle gangsterism in the province."
19 guns found in Cape Town apartment
Image: SAPS
An arms cache and a substantial quantity of drugs was found at an apartment in Goodwood, Cape Town at the weekend after the arrest of a motorist during a routine stop and search by the flying squad.
The officers found an unlicensed 9mm firearm, drugs and a substantial amount of cash on the 28-year-old driver of a double-cab bakkie on Saturday, said Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.
Police went to an apartment in the Bergzicht complex in Goodwood where the search was extended.
Traut said: "Here 19 firearms of different calibers were found, including an AK47 assault rifle, a shotgun and other automatic and semi-automatic firearms, as well as an assortment of drugs valued at R3m.
"We have reason to believe the apartment, which is leased in the suspect’s name, was never used as a residence but rather as a storing facility for the firearms and the drugs.
"As our investigation unfolds, the possibility of more suspects being apprehended is not excluded.
"The arrest of the suspect and subsequent seizure are deemed a step in the right direction to tackle gangsterism in the province."
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos