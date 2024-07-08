Burnt-out Currie Court a headache for BCM
Quigney building’s shell remains and businesses are operating on the ground floor
Three years after the high court ordered Buffalo City Metro to either fix or demolish what was left of Currie Court in Quigney, the burnt-out building’s shell remains standing, with businesses again operating on the ground floor, despite previous evictions...
