News

Man out on bail for allegedly raping 83-year-old arrested after rape of another pensioner

08 July 2024
Jeanette Chabalala
Senior Reporter
A 25-year-old was released on bail after allegedly raping an 83-year-old. Stock photo.
A 25-year-old was released on bail after allegedly raping an 83-year-old. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

A 25-year-old man released on bail after allegedly raping and stabbing an 83-year-old woman who later died has been arrested for raping a 77-year-old woman.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi said the man allegedly broke into the elderly woman's house in Dikweteng village, Dientjie, on Wednesday night. 

Nkosi said the man allegedly assaulted the woman and repeatedly raped her for two days.

The woman is in hospital after sustaining injuries.

“It is alleged the granny managed to summon assistance on Friday,” Nkosi said. 

However, the man escaped before community members responded to the call.

State withdraws rape, attempted murder and assault charges against Jub Jub

The state has withdrawn criminal charges against rapper and TV presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye. Maarohanye faced charges of rape, attempted ...
News
4 days ago

He was arrested on Sunday in Ohrigstad, Limpopo. 

“Preliminary investigation indicated the suspect previously raped and stabbed an 83-year-old granny in March at Didimala village, Dientjie.

“The suspect was arrested and was out on R1,000 bail. The 83-year-old granny was admitted to hospital until she died in May,” Nkosi said.

The man is expected to appear in the Dientjie periodical court on Tuesday.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said: “The suspect's actions are disturbing and we will make sure the incident is investigated for justice to be served for the elderly citizens.”

SowetanLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...