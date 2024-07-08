R50m bequest for deserving students in theology and music hits the high notes

Hugo Steyn, acting director of Principal Giving at SU, said the bequest is specifically earmarked for bursaries allocated to financially disadvantaged undergraduate and postgraduate students within the faculty of theology and the department of music.
A donor has bequeathed R50m to fund bursaries for talented undergraduate and postgraduate students at Stellenbosch University’s (SU) theology and music departments.
The first bursaries from the bequest are expected to be awarded next year.
“We always talk about the transformative power of giving and here we have it in action,” an elated Karen Bruns, senior director of development and alumni relations at SU, said on Monday.
The philanthropist left the money in a last will and testament, opting to remain anonymous.
“Though we would have loved to publicly name and honour a person with such foresight, we will respect their wishes.
“We are incredibly grateful. This wonderful gift of education will undoubtedly leave a legacy.”
Hugo Steyn, acting director of Principal Giving at SU, said the bequest is specifically earmarked for bursaries allocated to financially disadvantaged undergraduate and postgraduate students within the faculty of theology and the department of music.
“The funds will be invested and create a sustainable annual income stream, benefitting countless theology and music students for years to come.”
Prof Wim de Villiers, SU’s rector and vice-chancellor, expressed the university's appreciation: “This gift to our institution will allow talented students to pursue their theological and musical goals free from financial worries. This donor’s vision and unwavering commitment to higher education in South Africa is an inspiration.”
The funds will be well spent, the two recipient departments said.
Prof Reggie Nel, dean of the theology faculty, said: “Religious communities continue to play a decisive role on our continent and specifically to pursue the calls for justice, peace and healing. At times it failed this call by merely serving its own interests.
“This donation will ensure the rigorous study of these communities and the formation of its leaders takes place in dialogue with all the sciences and different worldviews to serve the common good.”
According to Prof Mario Nell, chair of SU's department of music, bursaries for study in music are crucial.
“They help to remove financial barriers, promote equal opportunities and assist in fostering excellence in the musical arts. They can provide support to committed students towards unlocking their full potential, and ultimately enrich the broader community with their talent, contributing to societal cohesion through cultural activity.”
