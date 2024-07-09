Agricultural expert Ndudane appointed development agency board chair
Tsolo Agricultural and Rural Development Institute (TARDI) principal Dr Nandipha Toyota Ndudane has been appointed as the new Ntinga OR Tambo Development Agency board chair by the OR Tambo district municipality...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.