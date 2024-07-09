Biker wounded in Greenfields home invasion
Two robbers make off with TV set after flat occupant shot in the leg
An East London motorcyclist was wounded in a shooting during a robbery in the usually quiet neighbourhood of Greenfields. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.